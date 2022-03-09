(PINPOINT TRAFFIC) – Flooding has closed a portion of Interstate 85 Wednesday morning between Belmont and Gastonia in Gaston County.

A Queen City News crew on scene confirmed the left lanes in both directions of I-85 near Exit 22 are closed while crews work to remove water in the roadway.

Drivers can use Wilkinson Boulevard as an alternate route but be prepared for backups as congestion builds throughout the morning.

Over an inch of rain fell in some areas overnight as a storm system continued to move across the Carolinas.

Intermittent rain and isolated storms are possible for much of Wednesday before they taper off in the evening, Meteorologist Ted Phaeton said.

Stay alert for standing water across the Charlotte area.