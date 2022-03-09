CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Under normal circumstances, traffic backups along Interstate 85 near exit 22 (Cramerton/Lowell) would be prominent in the mornings and evenings.

But for most of the day, Wednesday, North Carolina Department of Transportation crews and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol had some lanes blocked because of flooding, due to what’s being called a drainage issue.

“I thought it was some normal rush hour traffic just rising into work,” said Steve Moody, co-owner of Full Throttle Powersports. “I got in, started doing my stuff, and it’s still the same thing,” referring to the backup outside his business.

Less than a mile up the road, the drainage issue in question led to standing water along the left-most lanes of Interstate 85 Northbound and Southbound from overnight rains. The drainage issue kept up for hours, into the afternoon.

A Queen City News crew noticed a pump truck was eventually brought to the area to help clear the remaining water and debris from the drainage areas.

“This had become a choke point and it was building up,” said Marcus Thompson with NCDOT.

Thompson said the issue, while common, is happening more than it should in the area, and it has forced a change.

“We’ve actually just executed a new contract to assist on cleaning and sweeping these (drainage) boxes more frequently,” said Thompson. “It will hopefully alleviate that issue in the future.”

Portions of Interstate 85 are prone to flooding or higher than normal water during severe weather or heavy rain events. The portion near the Cramerton/Lowell exit also has heavy traffic during the morning and afternoon rush hour.