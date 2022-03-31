CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crews are working to remove fallen trees that knocked down power lines and blocked several busy roads in Charlotte Thursday morning.

A stretch of Providence Road in southeast Charlotte is closed in both directions between Sharon Lane and Sardis Road because a large tree fell across the roadway overnight.

Power in that area was knocked out for 557 customers as of 5:45 p.m., according to Duke Energy.

Central Avenue in east Charlotte is dealing with some downed utility lines of its own, forcing the road to be closed between Eastway Drive and Kilborne Dr.

Duke Energy is not reporting any outages in the area. A Queen City News crew on scene said Spectrum vehicles were working in the area.

Winds have been consistently gusty overnight into Thursday morning as a storm system approaches from the west.