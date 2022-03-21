RICHBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a crash near the Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Chester County Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. on I-77 near Mile Marker 66 just north of Richburg, authorities said.

Troopers said the driver of a Toyota Camry left the Welcome Center and attempted to cross the median when a car traveling north struck the vehicle.

The driver of the Camry was killed. Six people from the other vehicle involved were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, Highway Patrol said.

No other information was immediately available.