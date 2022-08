CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of South Boulevard is closed Monday morning after a crash brought down utility lines in south Charlotte.

The crash happened on South Boulevard just south of Woodlawn Road.

This is a full closure in both directions.

Easily avoided with Old Pineville Rd:#clttraffic pic.twitter.com/qusccEIHfP — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) August 22, 2022

Drivers can avoid the closure by taking Old Pineville Road.