CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of North Tryon Street is closed near UNC Charlotte Monday morning due to downed utility lines in the roadway.

The closure is in place just north of the university.

All inbound traffic was being forced onto Mallard Creek Church Road. Outbound traffic was being turned around near UNC Charlotte.

Drivers can take Highway 49 or Interstate 85 to avoid the closure.