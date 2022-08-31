CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of North Graham Street is closed Wednesday morning after a crash brought down utility poles and lines, according to officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the incident happened in the 1600 block of N. Graham Street. The roadway is closed in both directions.

Officials warned drivers to expect significant delays in the area and advised them to find an alternate route.

Medic reported two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.