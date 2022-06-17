CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The inbound lanes of Providence Road are closed Friday morning due to a tree in the roadway.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure is near the intersection of Providence Road, S Sharon Amity Road and Sharon Lane.

The roadway is estimated to reopen by 7 a.m. Friday, NCDOT said.

Drivers can use Randolph Road as an alternate route.

Sharon Amity Rd is also partially blocked with fallen trees, around the corner from the Inbound Providence closure.