CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A downed tree blocking the westbound lanes of Tyvola Road could cause some delays during the morning commute in south Charlotte Thursday morning.

The tree is blocking all westbound lanes just before Wedgewood Drive.

Alternate routes are available by using Woodlawn Road, Archdale Drive or Seneca Place.

A severe thunderstorm rolled through parts of Mecklenburg County on Wednesday afternoon. More showers and storms are possible Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.