CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of Wilkinson Boulevard is closed near Charlotte Douglas International Airport because of downed power lines after a crash.

Wilkinson Blvd was closed near Morris Field Dr.

A Queen City News crew on scene said wires were laying across the roadway. A car was seen being loaded onto a tow truck around 6:30 a.m.

There is no word on when the wires will be repaired and the roadway reopened.

Expect delays in the area.