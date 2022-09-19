CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Both directions of Interstate 77 are shut down in south Charlotte Monday morning due to downed power lines across the roadway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the power lines fell across the interstate between Exit 5 for Tyvola Road and Exit 6-A for Woodlawn Road.

Highway Patrol told Queen City News that it was unclear how the lines came down, but said someone called to alert them around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The roadway was expected to be reopened by 8 a.m.

NCDOT said northbound drivers could take Exit 5 and turn right onto Tyvola Road. Turn left onto South Blvd, left onto Woodlawn Road and then merge onto the ramp for I-77 North.

Southbound drivers could take Exit 7 for Clanton Road and continue onto S Tryon Street. Continue southbound and turn left onto Tyvola Road, then merge onto the ramp for I-77 South.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, nearly 3,000 customers were without power in the area as of 6:30 a.m. Officials said the estimated time for power to be restored was 6 p.m. Monday.