CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A section of Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte will be closed for several hours Wednesday morning as crews work to clear a crash.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a crash early Wednesday knocked down power lines in the between Little Rock Road and Toddville Road.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMPD said the road is expected to be closed for around three hours.

Find an alternate route.