CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Safe Communities Committee met Tuesday to discuss changes to traffic calming planning practices.

The group explained the number of vehicles on the road and traffic in the Charlotte area.

Neighborhoods like Wesley Heights have consistently petitioned the city to install devices like speed bumps and four-way stop signs. Residents say the process has been arduous to get enough signatures for any kind of traffic pattern or planning change.

The current regulations require a petition be filed for the installation of:

Speed Limit Reduction – no petition

Speed Limit 25 mph for all local streets

Speed Humps – petition required

Traffic volume at least 600 vehicles per day

85th percentile speed equal to or more than 5 mph over speed limit.

Impact area – abutting parcels within 1200

Multi-way Stops – petition required

Intersection traffic volume at least 600 vehicles per day

85th percentile speed equal to or more than 5 mph over speed limit

Impact area – abutting parcels within 1200 feet

Recommended changes include removing the requirements for a petition to install stop signs and install speed humps.

Supporters hope this would allow neighborhoods to receive help to create a safer living area for thousands.

The recommendations will be presented to the city council for a vote.