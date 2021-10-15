Deadly crash closes westbound Fairview Rd near Southpark Mall in Charlotte

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Westbound Fairview Road is closed Friday morning after one person died in a crash near Southpark Mall, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police detectives are on scene investigating what led to the crash.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

No other information was released.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories