Deadly crash closes westbound Fairview Rd near Southpark Mall in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Westbound Fairview Road is closed Friday morning after one person died in a crash near Southpark Mall, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police detectives are on scene investigating what led to the crash.
No other information was released.
FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts