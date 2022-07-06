CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deadly, multi-vehicle crash has closed several lanes on southbound Interstate 85 at Graham Street Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said the crash happened just after 10 a.m. near Exit 40 for Graham Street.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead.

NCDOT reported three of the 4 lanes were closed, as of 10:15 a.m.

Expect significant delays on southbound I-85.