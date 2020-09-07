Deadly crash closes I-485 Inner Loop north of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Interstate 485 Inner Loop is closed between I-85 and exit 32 at North Tryon Street due to a fatal crash.

Officials reported one person was killed. No others were taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Monday morning. The interstate is expected to be closed until around 7 a.m. as the NC State Highway Patrol investigated the incident.\

Drivers should take Mallard Creek Church Road, Harris Blvd or Bruton Smith Blvd for alternative routes.

FOX 46 will provide updates when they become available.