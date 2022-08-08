CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Monday morning, officials say.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Exit 40.

(photo by Brian Christiansen)

Charlotte Fire Department officials said multiple lanes were affected by the incident. The roadway has since reopened.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead. Another person suffered minor injuries.