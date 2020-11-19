Deadly crash blocks southbound lanes on I-77 near I-85; express lanes open

One person is dead after an early-morning crash Thursday on southbound Interstate-77 near the exit for I-85 in Charlotte, Medic confirms.

Southbound lanes are blocked and temporary closures are expected as first responders clear the scene. Southbound express lanes have reopened.

Drivers can use Statesville Road or Beatties Ford Road for alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

