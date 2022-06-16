CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop caused delays in east Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT said the crash happened around 8:48 a.m. near Exit 39 for Harrisburg Road.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
NCDOT said all lanes have since cleared and reopened.