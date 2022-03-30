CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed Wednesday morning after a crash caused downed power lines in south Charlotte.
Officials said the crash happened on South Blvd at Scaleybark Rd. The road will remain closed between Woodlawn and Scaleybark while crews clear the scene.
Around 1,500 customers lost power in the area due to the downed lines, Duke Energy reported. Officials said power was restored around 5:30 a.m.
Medic confirmed there were no injuries from the crash.