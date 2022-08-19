ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are closed in York County Friday morning after a crash involving an overturned tanker truck, officials said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near exit 82, close to where the interstate crosses the Catawba River.

Fuel cleanup crews are responding to the scene to clear the roadway.

I-77 Tanker Crash (York County Sheriff’s Office)

Troopers said that fuel must be pumped into another tanker before it can be uprighted and moved – a task that could take several hours.

Deputies said there were no deaths related to the crash as of 2:30 a.m., but several injuries were reported.

Drivers can use exit 83 for Highway 21 at Sutton Road as an alternative route, officials said.