Crash involving 7 vehicles, tractor-trailer shutting down lanes of I-485 near Huntersville

Traffic

by: Joey Gill



HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Firefighters and EMS are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 485 east of Old Statesville Road, affecting both inner and outer lanes.

According to Huntersville Fire Department, multiple units are responding after one car traveled through the center barrier of the interstate. There are heavy traffic backups in the area and motorists are being advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte for updates.

