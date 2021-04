CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An overnight crash cut power to over 2,000 residents in south Charlotte.

A car crashed into a power pole on Old Pinevill Road near Archdale Drive early Monday morning.

According to Duke Energy, around 2,245 customers are without power. The company estimates the power will be restored around 7:30 a.m.

Traffic lights are also out in the area. Drive safely.