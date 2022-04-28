CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overnight crash has closed a portion of Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte Thursday morning, officials said.
The crash reportedly brought down utility lines down near the Park Road shopping center.
The roadway is expected to remain closed while crews repair the lines and clear the scene.
Officials have posted a detour for traffic in the area. Fairview Road is also an alternate route.