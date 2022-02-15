Crash closes Wilkinson Blvd near Morehead St in Charlotte, downs power lines

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 20 2022 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Morehead Street is closed due to a crash that downed power lines in the area, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened around 5:06 a.m.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed that power lines were down in the area. Duke Energy was showing no outages as of 6:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Medic said.

Drivers can use Freedom Drive or West Boulevard as alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories