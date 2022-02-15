CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Morehead Street is closed due to a crash that downed power lines in the area, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened around 5:06 a.m.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed that power lines were down in the area. Duke Energy was showing no outages as of 6:15 a.m.

CMPD says this closure will be in effect for "quite some time".



Wilkinson outbound is jammed right off of I-77 and the John Belk Fwy.



If coming off the Belk Fwy, use the Freedom Drive offramp just past the 77 offramps, and take Freedom to Berryhill to get back to Wilkinson. https://t.co/YN4gCI3XvD pic.twitter.com/rZJpiIWBt4 — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) February 15, 2022

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Medic said.

Drivers can use Freedom Drive or West Boulevard as alternate routes.