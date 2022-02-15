CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Morehead Street is closed due to a crash that downed power lines in the area, officials said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened around 5:06 a.m.
The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed that power lines were down in the area. Duke Energy was showing no outages as of 6:15 a.m.
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Medic said.
Drivers can use Freedom Drive or West Boulevard as alternate routes.