STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 just south of I-40 near Statesville Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened near East Broad Street and mile marker 50.

For an alternate route, drivers can take Exit 51 for I-40 west, follow I-40 to Exit 148 to US 64, turn left onto US 64 East, follow 64 to US 70 East and stay on that to re-access I-77 at Exit 49.

The roadway was expected to reopen around 7 a.m., NCDOT said.