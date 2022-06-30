STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 just south of I-40 near Statesville Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT said the crash happened near East Broad Street and mile marker 50.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
For an alternate route, drivers can take Exit 51 for I-40 west, follow I-40 to Exit 148 to US 64, turn left onto US 64 East, follow 64 to US 70 East and stay on that to re-access I-77 at Exit 49.
The roadway was expected to reopen around 7 a.m., NCDOT said.