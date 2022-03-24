GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several lanes on northbound Interstate 85 are closed in Gastonia Thursday morning due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT said the two right lanes are closed near Exit 17 for N Chester Street.
The crash reportedly happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
NCDOT estimated that the lanes would reopen sometime around 9 a.m.
Expect heavy delays in the area.