GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several lanes on northbound Interstate 85 are closed in Gastonia Thursday morning due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the two right lanes are closed near Exit 17 for N Chester Street.

#Gastonia – already a trouble spot this morning on 85 North at US-321, where Highway Patrol says two of the three lanes are blocked: pic.twitter.com/Ve0Tb1J9l0 — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) March 24, 2022

The crash reportedly happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

NCDOT estimated that the lanes would reopen sometime around 9 a.m.

Expect heavy delays in the area.