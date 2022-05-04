CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A section of Beatties Ford Road in northwest Charlotte has reopened after a serious crash Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Beatties Ford, Rozzelles Ferry Rd, and Trade and Fifth Streets.

A Queen City News crew on scene showed a vehicle’s engine lying on the ground outside of the vehicle.

CATS said the crash was affecting the light rail tracks. A bus bridge was put in place between CTC and French Street. Travel delays are expected until the incident clears.

Medic confirmed no one was taken to the hospital after the crash.