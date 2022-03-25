(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All lanes on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop have reopened near Pineville in southern Mecklenburg County after a crash Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT said the crash happened around one mile past Exit 61 for Johnston Road.
Queen City News is working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.
Expect residual delays in the area.