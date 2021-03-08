Crash closes most southbound lanes on I-85 near Statesville Ave exit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A crash has closed three of the four southbound lanes of Interstate 85 approaching I-77 Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said the crash involving a tractor trailer occurred near exit 39 for Statesville Avenue. The left three lanes are closed.

MEDIC said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Heavy traffic is expected in the area for the next few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.