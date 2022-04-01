STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash caused delays on northbound Interstate 77 Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. near Exit 49 for Garner Bagnal Blvd.

Both lanes of the interstate were initially blocked, but they have reopened, officials said.

Expect residual delays as the congestion thins out in the area.