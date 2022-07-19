MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured in a serious crash that closed all lanes on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near Mint Hill Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on I-485 Inner near Exit 47 for Lawyers Road, officials said.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were hospitalized with minor injuries.