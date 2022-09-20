HILDEBRAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in Burke County Tuesday morning due to “police activity,” according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said the incident happened near Mile Marker 118 on I-40 East in Hildebran around 7:07 a.m.

All lanes were closed near exit 118 for Old NC 10.

NCDOT said drivers must take Exit 113 and proceed up the off-ramp and take a left onto Rutherford College Road. They will follow Rutherford College Road for .7 miles as it turns into Malcolm Boulevard.

Drivers will then take a right onto US 70 East and follow US 70 East for 10.1 miles to US 321 South. They will follow US 321 for 1 mile to re-access I-40.

Officials estimated the roadway to reopen by 10 a.m.

Queen City News is working to learn more information about the incident.