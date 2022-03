CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of three lanes on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop are closed near Brookshire Boulevard due to a crash.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened near Exit 16 around 8:38 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Traffic was backed up in both directions in the area.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Medic confirmed.