Crash causing delays on northbound I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on northbound Interstate 77 near Gilead Road in Huntersville, according to Huntersville Fire.

Medic said no one has been taken to the hospital.

Officials said traffic is a “mess” as Huntersville Fire and Long Creek Fire Department crews work to clear the scene.

Avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

