CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All lanes on westbound Independence Boulevard after a crash Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Albemarle Road.
The two left lanes and one right lane were temporarily closed, officials said. A large backup could be seen until the lanes were reopened.
Medic said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.