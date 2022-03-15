CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All lanes on westbound Independence Boulevard after a crash Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Albemarle Road.

The two left lanes and one right lane were temporarily closed, officials said. A large backup could be seen until the lanes were reopened.

Medic said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.