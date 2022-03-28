CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All lanes on southbound Interstate 85 have reopened after a crash just before I-77 in Charlotte Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT said the crash happened around 5:54 a.m. near Exit 39 for Statesville Avenue.
Expect some residual delays as traffic clears through the morning commute.