BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash on southbound Interstate 85 near Belmont caused significant delays Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened on I-85 South near Exit 27 for Beatty Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Use Wilkinson Blvd to cross the Catawba River.



You can bail from 85 South at Little Rock Rd, and rejoin 85 South from NC-273, to skip this entire jam.



Unless you want to sit in this: https://t.co/j7CtiHfkXy pic.twitter.com/drHShu0cNk — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) April 7, 2022

Traffic could be seen backed up as far as I-485.

The crash scene has cleared, but there were still residual delays on the roadways in the area.