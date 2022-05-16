CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash has closed several lanes on southbound Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said the crash happened near Exit 41 for West Sugar Creek Road.

One of the four lanes was closed as of 8:40 a.m.

Expect delays in the area.

NCDOT estimated the roadway to be cleared around 9:30 a.m.