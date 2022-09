CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southbound lanes on Interstate 85 have reopened in north Charlotte after a crash Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. near Exit 40 for North Graham Street.

Two of the four southbound lanes near N Graham St were closed.

Solid jam now on 85 South coming out of the University Area.

485 Outer is better as an alternate, but that will bog down too with people bailing from 85 South:#clttraffic https://t.co/ylluNyw95e pic.twitter.com/PtmNzQ6kRn — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) September 7, 2022

All lanes were reopened before 7:15 a.m., according to NCDOT.