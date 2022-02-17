TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash causing delays on I-85 North near Freedom Drive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead in a crash that has closed three of four lanes on northbound Interstate 85 near Freedom Drive in Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:34 a.m. near Exit 34 for Freedom Dr.

Officials estimated that the scene would be clear by around 9:30.

Expect delays in the area.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.