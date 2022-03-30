CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 85 near Concord Mills Boulevard Wednesday morning, officials said.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. near Exit 49. Several lanes remained close as of 10:20 a.m.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Expect delays in the area.

Traffic was scene backed up as far south as the University City area.

NCDOT said the crash was estimated to be cleared by 12 p.m.