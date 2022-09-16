CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed several lanes on northbound Interstate 85 between the Catawba River bridge and Sam Wilson Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 9 a.m. after Exit 27 for Beatty Drive.

Two of four lanes were closed as of 9:10 a.m., officials said.

Images from the scene showed traffic was initially being diverted from the interstate through a weigh station.

Transportation officials said drivers can take Exit 27 to go south on Beatty Drive/NC-273 then turn left onto eastbound Wilkinson Blvd. Turn left onto Sam Wilson Rd and then reenter the interstate.

NCDOT said drivers can also take Exit 20 to NC-279 (New Hope Rd). Follow New Hope Rd and take a left onto US-29/US-74 East. Continue on US-29/US-74 East to I-485 North. Follow I-485 North to re-access I-85 North.

Potential injuries from the incident were not immediately known.