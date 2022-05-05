CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash on northbound Interstate 85 near Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Thursday morning was cleared, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Officials said the crash was reported around 9:40 a.m. on I-85 North near exit 36 for Brookshire Boulevard.
Three of four lanes were closed as crews cleared the scene.
The roadway reopened around 10:20 a.m.
Residual delays are possible.