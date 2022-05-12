TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash is causing heavy delays on southbound Interstate 77 near Troutman Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:44 a.m. at mile marker 42 just north of Charlotte Highway.

The right shoulder was closed as of 7:50 a.m.

Officials estimated the crash to be cleared around 8 a.m.

NCDOT was advising drivers to take Exit 49 A for US 70, turn left and travel one mile to US 21. Turn south on US 21 and proceed for seven miles until getting back on I-77 South.