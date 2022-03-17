CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash is causing delays on northbound Interstate 77 just south of Uptown Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

One of three lanes on I-77 was closed near exit 7 for Clanton Road but the crash was moved to the right shoulder.

Expect delays in the area as traffic rebounds.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Medic confirmed.