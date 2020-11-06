Crash causing delays on I-485 Inner Loop in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A crash is causing major delays on the inner loop of Interstate 485 near Johnston Road in south Charlotte.

Video from the scene shows traffic down to one lane. Temporary lane closures are possible.

Drivers should take an alternate route including N.C. 51 or Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

