CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop just before the I-77 interchange in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. just past exit 67 for South Boulevard.
As of 8:35 a.m., only the shoulder remained closed.
Drivers should expect residual delays in the area.
NCDOT officials estimated the crash scene to be cleared by 9 a.m.