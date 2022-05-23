CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash that is causing delays in both directions on Brookshire Boulevard just south of Interstate 85.

NCDOT cameras show traffic blocked in both directions while emergency crews responded to the incident.

Rozzelle’s Ferry is the closest alternative route. Drives coming from I-85 into Uptown can use Freedom Drive, Beatties Ford Road or I-77.

Medic confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.