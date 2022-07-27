INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of U.S. 74 is closed in Union County Wednesday morning after a crash involving a truck brought down power lines, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

NCDOT said the crash happened on Highway 74 near Sardis Church Road in the Lake Park area around 3 a.m.

Heavier traffic than usual was reported on Old Monroe and Secrest Shortcut Road as drivers avoided the closure.

Officials said the roadway was expected to reopen by 9 a.m.